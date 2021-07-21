Matatu overturns near globe roundabout

A Nyeri-bound matatu overturned along Murang'a Road in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon.

Several passengers were injured in the 4pm incident, with witness reports pointing an accusing finger at the 2NK Sacco matatu driver.

"He was on the phone and got distracted. He hit the side pavement while speeding. Another car that was just behind was hit as the driver tried to swerve, sending the matatu rolling," John Njoroge, a witness, told Nation.Africa.

No casualties were reported from the incident.

The matatu also caused damage to part of the road's infrastructure after hitting the railing that divides both sides of the road.

The matatu hit the railing dividing lanes on Murang'a Road. Photo credit: Amina Mbuthia | Nation Media Group

The accident caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy road.

Onlookers mill around the accident scene along Murang'a Road. Photo credit: Amina Mbuthia | Nation Media Group