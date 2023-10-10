Matatu driver in court for violently stealing police radio

A matatu driver who allegedly used force to rob a traffic police officer has been charged in court.

Mr Edwin Thairu Njoroge was on Monday presented before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu where he denied charges.

The suspect is said to have attacked Police Constable Stanley Chege along General Mathenge Road in the Ananas area in Westlands, Nairobi armed with an iron rod, and assaulted him before snatching the officer's radio.

Magistrate Kimilu heard that the police officer was roughed up and threatened by the accused who was in the company of others.

State prosecutor Ms Ann Munyua told the court that the officer did not fight back.

"At the time of committing the capital offence, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment on conviction, the accused used actual violence on the complainant," Ms Munyua told the court.

The accused also faces a further charge of malicious damage to property. He was released on a Sh500,000 bond with a similar surety, with no option for cash bail.

In her ruling, Ms Kimilu noted, "This court takes judicial notice that the alleged victim of the armed robbery is a member of the disciplined forces who is mandated to guard both life and property."

She went on to express concern that "if the trained personnel are being attacked, what about the ordinary people in the society?"