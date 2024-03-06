Matatu driver charged for making a U-turn on Thika highway

A matatu driver who is accused of endangering the lives of passengers in a matatu by driving recklessly and making a U-turn on the busy Thika highway has been charged.

Mr John Thiong’o, an employee of Super Metro Sacco, was charged with violating traffic regulations alongside the matatu’s conductor Kevin Wanjua.

This driver must be something. How could a sane Human being take a U-turn on a highway? Dear, Super Metro 🚇 your drivers nowadays are Misbehaving. https://t.co/YbYT1wTzR8 — Kawangware Finest ™ (Geoffrey Moturi) (@cbs_ke) March 4, 2024

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo heard that commuters in the said matatu were screaming at the top of their voices as other motorists swerved to avoid a head-on collision.

The driver denied three charges of drink-driving, endangering the lives of passengers and failing to take reasonable care.

He was released on a Sh1 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.

John Thiong'o, an employee of Supper Metro Sacco, in the dock on March 5, 2024. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

Mr Onsarigo heard that when Mr Thiong’o was subjected to an alcoblow test, his level of intoxication was found to be 0.025mg/l.

The driver was also charged with causing an obstruction to other road users by making the a U-turn in the middle of the road.

Mr Wanjua faced three charges of carrying out the work of a driver without a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, endangering the lives of passengers and failing to take reasonable care.

He admitted to not having a PSV licence when he was arrested. He pleaded for leniency, saying he was burdened by family commitments.

He also said he had nothing to do with the way the driver navigated the vehicle through the road.