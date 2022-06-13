Man who vandalised car at Kilimani police station jailed for a year

A 53-year-old man who vandalised a vehicle that had been detained at the Kilimani police station and stole its door switch will serve a one-year jail term if he fails to pay a fine of Sh100,000.

James Mutua Kitheka was handed the penalty by Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Ojwang of the Kibera law courts.

Kitheka had on Thursday last week pleaded guilty to charges of theft of motor vehicle parts.

The convict admitted that he stole one right door switch valued at Sh40,000 from a Toyota Prado, the property of the Republic of Kenya at the station.

Kitheka is accused of opening the car held at the station as an exhibit, to commit the theft on June 8.

He was apprehended by a breakdown attendant who saw him stealing the switch from the car parked outside the traffic police offices.

The attendant had spotted Kitheka suspiciously walking around the police station and near the vehicle and started monitoring his movements since there has been rampant vandalism of vehicles at the station.

Walking towards the gate

Kitheka went to the car, opened it and removed the switch, which he put in his pockets before he started walking towards the gate to leave the station. That is when the attendant accosted him.

He was escorted to the station’s report office where he was arrested and the switch recovered.

Kitheka admitted the charges before Ojwang where he was arraigned.

In mitigation, Kitheka said he had completed taking medication for tuberculosis but had not recovered and had to use herbal medicine to cure the same.

Kitheka claimed he was not in his right senses when he committed the offence.

He said the herbal medicines made him confused and subconsciously went to the station where he stole.

He told Ms Ojwang that he was the firstborn in his family and his three children and siblings are solely dependent on him.