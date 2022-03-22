Man charged with threat to kill friend over M-Pesa cash

A man has been charged with threatening to kill his childhood friend for allegedly stealing Sh5,600 from his M-Pesa account.

Mr Wamiru Odhiambo is accused of threatening to kill Mr Daniel Muriuki with a kitchen knife on March 17 in Ndumboini, Dagoretti sub-county, Nairobi.

A police report shows that Mr Muriuki heard a knock on his door and went to check who the visitor was. Mr Odhiambo came out of his house, threw him to the ground and threatened to stab him with a kitchen knife if he did not pay the money.

Mr Odhiambo claims Mr Muriuki had borrowed his phone and transferred the money to himself a day before the alleged assault.

While on the ground, Mr Muriuki is said to have begged for mercy while some people who witnessed the incident screamed and pleaded with Mr Odhiambo to stop hurting the complainant.

The police report says the defendant did not heed the pleas and only stopped when police arrived and disarmed him. He was arrested and taken to the Kabete Police Station.

Mr Odhiambo denied the charges when he appeared before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Phillip Mutua.

He was released on Sh50,000 cash bail.