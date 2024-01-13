Man 'tricked by woman' racks up Sh466,000 bill at top hotel

A man who travelled all the way from Homa Bay County to usher in the New Year in style has been charged with failing to pay a hotel bill of Sh466,965.

Leaven Namayi Lubanga, who checked into the Pan Pacific Services Suites Hotel on December 30, 2023, stayed on the premises for 12 days as he waited to be joined by a woman friend who had allegedly asked him to meet her at the city hotel. She never showed up, leaving him with a huge bill.

After his arrest, Lubanga told the police that he had been tricked by a woman who had allegedly promised to pay his hotel bill and join him later.

He stayed at the hotel until January 11, 2024, when the police were called to arrest him after he had given the hotel management all sorts of excuses as to why he had not yet paid his bill.

He was charged with fraudulently obtaining credit to the tune of Sh466,965.

Prosecutor Judy Koech told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe that the accused had promised to pay all his bills but kept giving excuses as to why he had not paid his bills.

“The room, food and drinks expenses were increasing day by day. He could not pay for the services provided and therefore he was arrested and presented before this court,” the prosecutor said.

Lubanga applied for bail on the grounds that he was not a flight risk and also asked for time to settle the bill.

Magistrate Shikwe ordered that he be released on Sh400,000 bond with one surety.

However, Lubanga was unable to meet the bond conditions and was taken to Industrial Area Prison, where he will remain until he secures his release.