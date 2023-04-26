Man stabs neighbour over electricity bill

A man is fighting for his life at a city hospital after he was stabbed after a quarrel over settling of an electricity bill.

Following the incident, detectives in Makadara Sub-County are burning the midnight oil after the suspected attacker fled from the scene of crime.

Confirming the incident, Makadara Sub-County police commander Judith Nyongesa told reporters that the police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Linked to murder

The incident happened in Kambi Moto area located at Mukuru-Kaiyaba slum in South B division at around 8pm.

Ms Nyongesa said the suspect is linked to the murder of a 29-year-old man, who ran a boda boda business after allegedly arguing over a barmaid.

And on Monday night, the suspect is also alleged to have attacked another man with a knife along Owino Road area in Kayaba.

According to the Kayaba security chairman, Mr Jacob Ibrahim, the suspect is alleged to be operating a gang to terrorise residents.

"The suspect is also linked to the murder of a boda boda rider two weeks ago after disagreeing over a waitress in a bar at Kayaba," Ms Nyongesa.

Ms Nyongesa named the suspect as Mr Kevin Omondi Odera and the victim as Mr Charles Nyambane.

"The suspect had an argument with Nyambane after disconnection of power to his house. He stabbed him with a knife. The victim was rushed to hospital,” Ms Nyongesa said.

Ms Nyongesa said police officers managed to recover a bed sheet and a shirt both soaked in stains of blood, a knife and the identity card of Kevin Omondi Odera .

The three incidents have happened in less than a month in Mukuru-Kayaba slum

Ms Nyongesa asked the locals not to take the law into their hands but instead seek mediation help from the Nyumba Kumi members and professional consultants.