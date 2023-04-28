Man stabs neighbour in row over electricity bill

A man is fighting for his life at a city hospital after he was stabbed following a quarrel over settling an electricity bill.

Detectives in Makadara sub-county are burning the midnight oil after the attacker fled from the scene of crime.

Makadara Sub-County police commander Judith Nyongesa told reporters that police had launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Related Boda boda rider killed in alleged fight over barmaid Nairobi

Linked to murder

The incident happened in Kambi Moto area in the Mukuru-Kayaba slum in South B, at around 8pm.

Ms Nyongesa said the suspect is linked to the murder of a 29-year-old man who ran a boda boda business after they allegedly argued over a bar waitress.

And on Monday night, the suspect is alleged to have attacked another man with a knife on Owino Road in Kayaba.

According to the Kayaba security chairman, Mr Jacob Ibrahim, the suspect allegedly leads a gang that terrorises residents.

"The suspect is also linked to the murder of a boda boda rider two weeks ago after disagreeing over a waitress in a bar at Kayaba," Ms Nyongesa.

Ms Nyongesa named the stabbing victim as Mr Charles Nyambane.

"The suspect had an argument with Nyambane after disconnection of power to his house. He stabbed him with a knife. The victim was rushed to hospital,” Ms Nyongesa said.

The police boss said officers found a bed sheet and a shirt soaked in blood, a knife and the identity card of the suspect.

The three incidents have happened in less than a month in Mukuru-Kayaba slum.

Ms Nyongesa asked the locals not to take the law into their hands but instead seek mediation from members of the community policing Nyumba Kumi and professional consultants.