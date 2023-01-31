Man pleads guilty to assaulting mother, her colleague at place of work

A man who attacked and assaulted his mother and her colleagues at the Pumwani Dispensary in Nairobi where she works is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to assault charges.

At the Makadara Law Courts, Isaac Olaleko was charged with unlawfully assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to his mother Gladys Esther Kangai on January 27 contrary to section 251 of the penal code.

Mr. Olaleko was also charged with unlawfully assaulting his mother’s colleague Onesmus Muli Munyoki who had intervened to rescue his workmate.

The accused person is facing an additional charge of malicious injury to property contrary to section 339 (1) of the penal code.

He is accused of willfully and maliciously damaging three plastic chairs valued at Sh2, 100 during the incident that occurred on Friday last week.

Mr. Olaleko went to the dispensary where his mother was and grabbed her before he started punching and kicking her in presence of her colleagues. He injured her on abdomen and hip joint.

Mr. Munyoki intervened and was also assaulted. Other colleagues joined them and overpowered the accused person. He was arrested and locked up at the Shaurimoyo police station

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani.