Man in court over fake degree to secure bank job

A cyber-crime bank analyst has been charged in a Nairobi court with forging a university degree to secure the job.

Gerald Lumuchele was accused of forging a Moi University Bachelor of Science degree -Computer Science, dated December 17, 2021.

He denied the charges before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

The prosecution led by James Gachoka stated, Lumuchele purported the said degree was genuine issued by Moi University.

He allegedly used the said degree certificate to secure employment with Housing Finance Bank Limited.

The accused presented the alleged degree certificate to Gloria Lilechi of the bank's Human Resource Department.

Academic qualifications

The suspect had worked for the bank for 5 months but was discovered after the HR manager ordered for verification of his academic qualifications.

Mr Gachoka stated the accused applied for a job as a –cyber security analyst that had been advertised by the bank and was shortlisted alongside four others. He emerged tops and he got the job.

The bank-HR department did a background check and the university confirmed via a letter that the degree in question did not originate from the institution.

He pleaded not guilty and has been released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.