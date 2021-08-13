Man in court for threatening to kill woman who rejected his overtures

A man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman after she persistently turned down his overtures has been charged with issuing death threats.

Appearing at the Kibera Law Courts on Thursday, Mr Polycarp Nyaosi Momanyi was accused of threatening to kill lvine Anyango Ochieng at her house in Kangemi Township, Westlands Sub-County in Nairobi on August 11. The two are neighbours.

Mr Momanyi was arrested by the area chief and members of the public who responded to Ms Ochieng’s distress call.

Mr Momanyi was allegedly attempting to break into her house while armed with a machete after breaking her windows. He was disarmed by the administrator and escorted to Kangemi police station.

He had allegedly visited her earlier to request to sleep over at Ms Ochieng’s house but she sent him away. It is after this that he reportedly returned while armed.

Mr Momanyi is said to have started hurling stones at her house and shattered the windows. She was rescued after screaming for help.

Mr Momanyi denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and an alternative bond of similar amount.