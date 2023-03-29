Man in court for threatening to kill his mother

A 24-year-old man who allegedly threatened his mother before evicting her from her house was charged in court.

Ethan Chege is accused of issuing death threats to Anastacia Ndunge at her house in Ruai within Njiru Sub County in Nairobi on March 6 this year.

The court heard that Mr Chege uttered the words “nitakukatakata kama mboga (I will cut you into pieces)” to his mother, words the police and prosecution believe were death threats to the complainant.

Mr Chege was also charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to Section 95 (1) of the Penal Code where he is accused of chasing Ms Ndunge from her home on the same date.

He is also facing charges of having narcotics contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act of 1994 after he was allegedly found with bhang worth Sh4,900 at the time of his arrest on March 24.

The accused person is alleged to have returned home and found his mother in the house together with other relatives and warned them that he did not want to see anyone around.

Reporting the matter to the police

He is said to have warned that he would cut her into pieces before disappearing.

Ms Ndunge fled the house and sought refuge in her neighbour’s house before reporting the matter to the police where she recorded a statement about the incident.

She rented a house elsewhere fearing that her son could attack her in her house.

The suspect was later traced and arrested.

Police investigations established that Mr Chege was last year charged with threatening to kill his mother and creating a disturbance.

The accused person denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi.