Man in court for rape after luring woman with fake job offer

A man who reportedly lured a woman from Meru to Nairobi with the promise of a job but ended up raping and stealing from her has been arraigned in court.

Godfrey Maranga Nyakundi, who met his victim on Facebook, is facing three counts of indecent assault, robbery with violence, and rape.

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told chief magistrate Martha Mutuku that on February 8, 2021, in Kibera within Nairobi County, the suspect intentionally and unlawfully assaulted the woman sexually.

Gikunda said Nyakundi also robbed the complainant of her mobile phone valued at Sh16,000.

According to court documents, on February 4, 2021, the complainant got a Facebook message from someone named Hanuman Hanuman Singh asking her if she wanted a job.

The complainant asked him the kind of a job he was offering and he told her she would be working in a supermarket as an attendant, earning a salary of Sh18,000. The accused did not disclose the name of the supermarket.

The complainant agreed with the accused that she travels from Meru to Nairobi on February 6, 2021, so that he could connect her with a woman known as Kathure to accompany her to her new workplace.

Travel to Nairobi

On February 6, the complainant did not make it to travel to Nairobi as agreed but on February 8, she managed.

On her way, she called the accused but a woman who identified herself as Kathure picked the call.

Upon reaching Tea Room in Nairobi, she called the accused who had now identified himself as John, and he told her to ask for directions to Kibera.

In Kibera, Nyakundi took her to a house where she was to wait for him till evening.

In the evening, the accused went to the house where he left the complainant and asked her to open the door.

The prosecution said it is at this point that Nyakundi entered the house and raped, beat her up and stole her mobile phone.

The woman sought treatment at Kibera south health centre and later made a report at Capitol Hill police station.