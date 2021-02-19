Man in court for rape after luring woman with fake job offer

Godfrey Maranga Nyakundi at the Milimani Law Court Nairobi on Thursday, February 18, 2021, where he was charged with rape.

By  Richard Munguti

A man who reportedly lured a woman from Meru to Nairobi with the promise of a job but ended up raping and stealing from her has been arraigned in court.

