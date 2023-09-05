Man in court for groping policewoman during raid on busaa den

A 32-year-old man who allegedly fondled a policewoman's breast during a raid on an illegal liquor den in Makongeni, Nairobi, has been charged with committing an indecent act with an adult.

Erick Kibagendi is accused of intentionally touching the police officer's breast without her consent, contrary to Section 11 (a) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The accused is also charged with assaulting a police officer on duty contrary to Section 103 (a) of the National Police Service (NPS) Act of 2011 where he is accused of beating up Police Constable Rodgers Wandera who was on duty at the time.

Kibangendi also faces an additional charge of willfully resisting arrest by a police officer contrary to the NPS Act after he allegedly refused to be arrested by PC Wandera and his two colleagues.

PC Wandera and his two female colleagues were on patrol in the area when they received information from members of the public about a house where revelers were enjoying busaa - a popular traditional brew.

The officers went to the house and found drunkards, including Kibangendi.

The policeman went inside to search the house, recover the brew and arrest the seller, while his two female colleagues stood guard at the entrance of the house.

Kibangendi is said to have walked up to the door where the female police officers were guarding and allegedly touched one of them on the breast and threatened her after being asked why he had indecently assaulted her.

He allegedly dared the officers to do what they could and warned them that they would not arrest anyone in the den.

The three officers attempted to handcuff him, but he allegedly resisted and struck PC Wandera on the hand with a blunt object, leaving him with a wound.

The officers eventually overpowered and arrested him and took him to Makongeni Police Station where he was detained pending investigation.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of the Makadara Law Courts, claiming he was drunk and unaware when the incidents took place.

The suspect also claimed to have lost Sh6,500 during the arrest, adding that he was also injured by the police officers.

Ms Okwani released him on a cash bail of Sh50,000.