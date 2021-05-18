Man charged with forging burial permit to get insurance money

A man has been charged with forging a burial permit, purporting that a relative had died, to claim life insurance money.

But when he appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday, Mr Solomon Kithuka Chalo denied receiving Sh230,000 from Jubilee Insurance after claiming that his nephew, Mutisya Muthoka, had died.

The prosecution, led by Ms Angela Fuchaka, told the magistrate that Mr Chalo committed the offences between October 5, 2020 and November 30, 2020 in Nairobi.

“The accused before court is accused of cheating that a person had allegedly died, then [he was] paid money for insurance cover,” Ms Fuchaka told the court.

Five charges

She said after investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed five charges against the accused.

Mr Chalo was charged that on October 5, 2020, jointly with others not in court, and with the intent to defraud, forged a burial permit issued in the name of Mutisya Muthoka by Kathiani Location chief in Machakos County.

He allegedly presented the said burial permit to Mr Ronald Atogo Mochoge on October 8, 2020, at Jubilee House on Wabera Street in Nairobi.

He was also charged with forging a Jubilee Insurance certificate of the attending physician, Dr R Kariuki, of Kathiani Mission Hospital.

Pretended to be uncle

Mr Andayi heard that the accused, while pretending to be an uncle of Mutisya Muthoka, whom he claimed had died, persuaded Jubilee Life Insurance Ltd to pay him Sh230,000.

Ms Fuchaka said the prosecution will present evidence to prove that the accused had no blood relationship with Mr Muthoka.

The accused was released on a Sh300,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on May 31 for fixing of hearing dates and for the prosecution to confirm whether the accused has been supplied with witness statements to prepare his defence.