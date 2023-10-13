Man in court for destroying brother's Sh522,000 car

A man who allegedly poured a corrosive substance on his younger brother's car and smashed CCTV cameras at his Kasarani home in Nairobi has been charged with malicious damage to property worth over Sh550,000.

David Irura is accused of destroying his brother Karuga Ngatia's car valued at Sh522,000 on July 27 this year.

He is also accused of destroying CCTV cameras worth Sh30,000 at Mr Ngatia's compound on August 16.

Mr Irura is also charged with assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to his neighbour, Jimmy Muiruri, after he allegedly beat up the complainant on September 3.

He is alleged to have committed the offences at the Queen Apostle area of Kasarani where he lives in the same neighbourhood as the complainants.

Mr Ngatia woke up on the day in question to find that his car had been smeared with an unknown substance and that various parts had been corroded by the substance.

He reviewed the CCTV footage and the accused person, who is his elder brother, was allegedly seen on the video spraying the substance on the car.

Mr Ngatia reported the matter to Kasarani Police Station and the police retrieved the video which was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for preparation as evidence in the case.

Damage to the car is estimated at Sh522,000.

On August 16, while police were still investigating the damage to his car, Mr Ngatia returned home to find that his CCTV cameras had been vandalised.

He discovered that his elder brother had been recorded by the cameras before he smashed them with a piece of wood and Mr Ngatia reported the matter to the police.

Mr Muiruri, on the other hand, was going to church when Mr Irura's sons, who were riding a bicycle, blocked his car and allegedly assaulted him after he asked them to unblock the exit. He reported the matter to the police before seeking medical attention.

Mr Irura was later arrested after investigations were completed.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Court and, through his lawyer Paul Khadondi, sought lenient bail terms.

Ms Gichobi said a pre-trial report was necessary to guide the court in setting bail and surety conditions because of the relationship between the parties.

Mr Irura will be remanded in custody for seven days to allow the Probation and Aftercare Services Department to conduct the social investigation.