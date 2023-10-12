Man in court for assaulting police officer in Roysambu

A man who allegedly insulted and injured a police officer at the Drive Inn police post in Roysambu sub-county, Nairobi, has been charged.

Erick Ochieng was charged with assaulting Corporal Peter Karanja contrary to Section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act of 2011, where he was accused of injuring the officer at his duty station in the report office of the police station on October 8.

Mr Ochieng was also charged with offensive conduct contrary to Section 94(1) of the Penal Code after he allegedly used abusive language against the police officer at the police post on the same day following a disagreement.

The accused had gone to the station to follow up on a matter he had reported at the post.

He wanted action taken immediately, but Cpl. Karanja told him that the case had to be assigned to a police officer for investigation before the suspect could be arrested.

This is believed to have angered Mr Ochieng, who allegedly became unruly and started banging on the reporting desk and insulting the officer.

The officer started to leave, but the accused person came closer to prevent him from leaving and pushed the door, allegedly injuring Cpl. Karanja.

Cpl. Maina was rescued by members of the public who restrained Mr Ochieng and assisted the officer in placing him in cells.

The suspect allegedly continued to insult Cpl. Maina from inside the cells and banged on the cell door before being handcuffed.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Court.

Mr Ochieng was released on Sh40,000 cash bail. The case will come up for mention on November 28 ahead of trial on March 13 next year.

Cpl. Maina sought treatment at a nearby clinic and the treatment notes are listed as exhibits in the case.