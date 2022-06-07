Man dies in Nairobi CBD during gym workout

A 51-year-old man on Monday collapsed and died while working out in a gym along Koinange Street, Nairobi.

A report was filed at the Central police station, which indicated that the victim has been visiting the gym for days, said that the man collapsed as he ran on a treadmill.

Gym attendants rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a post-mortem exercise will be conducted to establish his cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are holding a 43-year-old woman over claims she stabbed and killed her husband in a domestic dispute in Nairobi’s Mathare slums.

The deceased, who is a tout in the Gikomba area, is said to have picked up a quarrel with the woman, prompting a fight.

According to the police, the woman stabbed her husband 38, in the stomach.

Police were called to the scene and took the body to the mortuary while the woman is expected to be processed for various charges.

In another incident, a body of a 22-year-old man who had been missing for days was found hanging in his house in Tassia.

The caretaker of the building said he decided to look in the house after a foul smell started emitting from the rented house.