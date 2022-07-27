Man attempts suicide after stabbing an Egyptian national over debt

An Egyptian man who had gone to collect his debt from his neighbour was stabbed eight times after a fight ensured.

Following the attack, the perpetrator tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat.

Police responded to the attack after they were alerted by a neighbour who heard commotion at the Orange apartment in Jamhuri estate.

In a statement, police said the victim and his two roommates went to the suspect's house and demanded payment of a debt that he allegedly owed one of them.

“He became angry and went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim eight times while his roommate was stabbed on the thigh before turning the knife on himself,” read the police report.

The two roommates were rushed to Coptic Hospital where one of them died while undergoing treatment. His roommate was admitted and is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken to Nairobi Women's Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

