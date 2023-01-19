Man almost lynched after allegedly stabbing sex worker, charged with assault

A man who was nearly lynched by members of the public at a sex den in Majengo, Nairobi, after he allegedly stabbed a sex worker with a chisel is facing assault charges.

Mohamed Barak Sam was charged at Makadara Law Courts with unlawfully assaulting and causing bodily injuries to the woman after stabbing her on the chest on January 17.

Mr Sam was rescued from an angry mob by police in the nick of time, but by then he had sustained serious injuries on his whole body. When appearing in court Thursday, he could barely stand up because of the injuries.

He had visited the woman while seeking her services. However, they had a disagreement after they failed to consummate the encounter. He reportedly demanded a refund, but the woman, in her report of the incident, told police she had not been paid.

During the heated argument that followed, it is alleged that Mr Sam brandished a chisel and stabbed the complainant on the chest before escaping.

He was later found by members of the public who subjected him to mob justice.

Police officers on patrol intervened and took him to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was treated and discharged.

He denied the assault charge before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu, saying he suffered broken legs during the incident.

Ms Malingu released him on a cash bail of Sh10,000 and ordered that he be taken back to KNH for further treatment. He left the court on crutches.

Mr Sam will later be escorted back to Shauri Moyo police station to report a case of grievous harm following injuries he sustained during the beating.