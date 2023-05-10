Man accused of defrauding city lawyer Sh17.3 million

A man is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretences after allegedly conning a city lawyer of Sh17.3 million in a scheme that ran for more than 18 months.

Mr Jack Bondori is accused of defrauding lawyer Stephanie Wambui Njoroge of the amount on diverse dates between July 14, 2021, and January 3 this year while pretending that he could co-opt her in a lucrative real estate business.

According to the prosecution, it all started when Ms Njoroge met with Mr Bondori at a carwash in Kasarani, Nairobi in early 2021.

He introduced himself to her as a businessman in real estate and handling and clearing consignments. The two exchanged contacts.

The complainant believed that the suspect was a businessman and hoped to be getting clients for her law firm through him.

The two continued communicating and in June of that year, Mr Bondori sought a loan of Sh100,000 from Ms Njoroge, which she granted.

Mr Bondori paid the loan after a few weeks.

He later borrowed Sh250,000 from the complainant in July 2021 after telling her that he had a consignment held at a company in Nairobi where he was required to pay the amount before it could be released. She complied.

After persistently seeking payment from Mr Bondori, he convinced her that she could partner with him and help him with more money to clear the consignment he claimed was being held by a company, the prosecution says.

He promised her that she would make a profit besides being refunded the Sh250,000.

Make extra cash

The lawyer saw this as an opportunity to make extra cash and accepted.

She kept giving the suspect more money even though Mr Bondori never paid her the Sh250,000 he had borrowed from her in July.

The accused person continued using his accomplices to convince Ms Njoroge into giving him more money promising her that they would make profits once the said consignment was released.

Some of Mr Bondori’s accomplices claimed that they were employees of the company that was holding Mr Bondori's consignment awaiting payment by the accused person.

Mr Bondori went on allegedly obtaining different amounts of money from the lawyer which she gave him in cash, M-Pesa and bank transfers.

The lawyer told investigators that at some point she borrowed money from friends and family to give to the suspect.

One of the people who lent money to Ms Njoroge is listed as a witness in the case.

Ms Njoroge later opened up to her family about the reality that she had been defrauded and later reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kasarani on May 5.

Detectives later traced and arrested Mr Bondori.

He denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh5 million with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on June 8 before the hearing starts on September 18.