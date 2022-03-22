Mall caretaker charged with defiling daughter during lockdown

A caretaker at a city mall has denied defiling his stepdaughter and making her pregnant during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But the 36-year-old employee of Thika Road Mall or TRM denied defiling the Standard Seven pupil at the family’s residence in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Appearing before Milimani Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe Mwatu, the suspect said he had instead asked his wife to warn their teenage daughter against getting home late from school.

He told the court that he took care of the girl as her father by paying her school fees.

The man is alleged to have defiled the girl between March and June 17, 2020.

He is charged that he intentionally and unlawfully defiled his 13-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly.

But the suspect, who gave a sworn defence, categorically denied the offence, which attracts a custodial prison sentence upon conviction.

"I had told my wife to caution our daughter, who was in Class 7 at (redacted) primary school against coming home late from school," the suspect told the magistrate, who has established a case against the accused.

Graphic account

He also told the court that he paid school fees for his stepdaughter, who had been living with her grandmother before going to live with her parents in Kasarani.

The girl testified in court, providing a graphic account of the events.

The complainant has since given birth to twins.

She told the court that the suspect would threaten to kill her if she disclosed anything to her mother.

The magistrate heard that the pregnancy was discovered by her mother when she asked her to hang clothes on the drying line and noticed she had trouble bending.

Her mother then bought a pregnancy testing kit from a nearby pharmacy to confirm her fears.

When the pregnancy was confirmed, the girl confessed and her mother escorted her to a nearby hospital and later to the Kasarani police station to report the incident.