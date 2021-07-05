Main suspect in Quiver Lounge shooting surrenders to police

The civilian gunman who shot two police officers and a woman at Quiver Lounge and Grill in Nairobi has surrendered to detectives.

The suspect, Dickson Njanja Mararo, Monday went to the Special Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the company of his lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Mr Obadiah Kuria, head of the Special Crimes Unit, said the suspect will be arraigned Tuesday and charged over the offence committed last Friday night at the establishment along Thika road.

He may not take a plea as detectives will be seeking more time to complete the investigation.

“We are processing him to establish whether he is a licensed gun holder even as we check the status of two victims who suffered critical injuries,” he said.

Kasarani Sub-county Police Commander Peter Mwanzo confirmed that the suspect was with Mr Ombeta. The lawyer, however, did not respond to questions on the matter.

“Act of terror”

Following the shooting, police classified the gunman as armed and dangerous.

“The longer he remains on the run, the longer we categorise him as a terrorist because all his actions amount to what is defined as an act of terror,” Mr Mwanzo told Nation.

On Friday at 9.30pm, officers from Kasarani Police Station received a report indicating that two officers had an argument over a woman named Felistas Nziza, which resulted in a shootout.

CCTV footage seen by Nation shows the man approaching the officers, later having a few words with them and then drawing his gun, firing three shots and then fleeing in the opposite direction.

The gunman who was in a white shirt is said to have exited the restaurant through the back entrance where he had parked his car - a Toyota Land Cruiser v8.

The victims

The victims were identified as constables Festus Musyoka, attached to the Starehe DCI office, and Lawrence Muturi, attached to Kasarani’s petty crimes unit.

Constable Musyoka was shot in the left side of the neck while Constable Muturi was reportedly shot in the hand and Ms Nzisa in the abdomen.

One of the officers and the woman were rushed to Neema Uhai Hospital for first aid, after which the officer was transferred to Nairobi Hospital for advanced treatment.

The other officer checked himself into Radiant Hospital in Pangani, where he was treated and discharged.

“Two of the victims are in serious condition while the other is stable. We are seeking to get the owner of the car to know who had it on this day,” said Mr Mwanzo.

One of the officers was later arrested to help with the probe.

Police said the policeman and the woman were among the last to leave the venue after attending the birthday party of Chief Inspector Bernard Ongoro, the Kasarani police station commander.