Main suspect in Quiver Lounge shooting surrenders to police

Quiver Lounge and Grill

Quiver Lounge and Grill as pictured on March 28, 2021. A man shot two policemen and a woman at the establishment on July 2, 2021.


By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The suspect, Dickson Njanja Mararo, Monday went to the Special Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the company of his lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

The civilian gunman who shot two police officers and a woman at Quiver Lounge and Grill in Nairobi has surrendered to detectives.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Ex-Meru county official arrested over fake academic papers

  2. DPP, EU envoy launch Sh10m mobile justice boat in Lamu

  3. Kisumu senatorial seat attracts two professors

  4. Why Nanyuki railway line's revival could be derailed

  5. PRIME How kangaroo courts are abetting sexual crimes in Kuresoi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.