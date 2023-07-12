Maandamano: Three Expressway toll stations closed after vandalism

The Nairobi expressway has been closed at Mlolongo, Syokimau and Standard Gauge Railway toll plazas due to ongoing demonstrations.

On its official social media page, the company that manages the expressway - Moja Expressway Company - urged motorists to avoid using the modern route, especially those heading towards Mlolongo.

“For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists may safely join the road from JKIA Toll

At present, the entire stretch of Mombasa Road and the expressway at Syokimau are impassable, with hundreds of protesters blocking the road and lighting fires along the entire length of the busy road.

The exit at the Syokimau-Mlolongo toll station was also blocked, with the rails separating Mombasa Road and the expressway vandalised by the rowdy crowd.

Police who had earlier been deployed to the area retreated after firing teargas at the angry crowd and had to wait for reinforcements.

The police who were called in for reinforcement have arrived at the scene and are now charging towards the crowd with their tear gas canisters.