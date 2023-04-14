Lucky day for boda boda rider as Samaritan pays Sh25,000 court fine

Friday was a lucky day for Fredrick Munene Mbaru, a boda boda rider convicted of a traffic offence and fined Sh25,000, as a good Samaritan came to his rescue.

Mr Mbaru was fined, with the option of spending three months in jail, after pleading guilty to riding an insured motorcycle.

During the sentencing, the prosecuting counsel submitted that the convict had not honoured summons to attend court before he was arrested by police on a warrant.

The 29-year-old pleaded for leniency and a non-custodial sentence, saying he came to Nairobi recently and was unfamiliar with routes and other operational matters.

He fell to the floor in a fit of despair and anger, crying inconsolably and calling for God’s intervention, saying, “I am poor and moneyless”.

Comedian cum activist Eric Omondi came to his rescue after learning of his plight. Besides paying the fine, Mr Omondi gave Mr Mbaru Sh4,000 for shopping.

A happy Mr Mbaru stirred excitement as he walked of the Industrial Area Remand Prison after being bailed out by the comedian.

“Namshukuru Eric kwa kusikia kilio na kufika kunitoa jela. Sikuwa na mtu wa kunisaidia. Mungu akubariki," Mr Mbaru said in Kiswahili, kneeling at the prison’s gate and thanking God and Mr Omondi.