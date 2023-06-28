Liquor Board: MCAs recommend prosecution of five ex-City Hall officials over funds misuse

Nairobi County Assembly has recommended the prosecution of five former senior City Hall officials over misappropriation of funds running up to millions of shillings belonging to the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board.

In a report tabled by the Select Committee on Public Accounts Chairperson Chege Mwaura, the MCA’s observed that the officials violated the Public Finance Management Act 2012 by failing to produce supporting documents and a number of variances in the submitted financial statements for the Financial Year ended June 2020.

The five include Mr Alan Igambi (former CECM for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives), Dr Jairus Musumba (former Chief Officer for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives), Mr Mohamed Sahal (former Chief Officer for Trade, Tourism), Mr Hesbon Agwena (former Director) and Mr Julius Matekwa (former Accountant, Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board).

In the report, the committee observes the individuals served as the accounting officers for the liquor fund when a number of procurement laws were breached leading to the loss.

Also read: Nairobi liquor board in the soup over missing Sh150 million

Among the issues that the MCA’s flagged off include the lack of receipts for a revenue collected by the board in the financial years ending 2018/2019 and 2019/2020.

Although the Liquor Board collected Sh427 million and Sh515million respectively, the board did not provide evidence of the remittance to the bank account operated by the fund.

The ward legislators also observed contravention of Public Finance Management Act that requires that financial statements together with the supporting documents and receipts be submitted three months after the end of the fiscal year. This, the auditor general observed, made it difficult to audit the statements.

“In the circumstances, the accuracy, validity and completeness of the comparative balances could not be confirmed. Further, the fund management was in breach of the law,” read part of the report.

The Auditor General had also observed earlier that the board failed to submit receipts and cashbooks to support a receipts and payment totaling Sh704 million for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020.

After a probe by the 23-member committee on the issue, the committee notes that a total of Sh2.2 million shillings of this amount would not accounted for.

At the same time, the committee observed that a Sh96.6 million of tax payers’ money was lost after it was withdrawn from the fund ostensibly to be spent on allowances of the liquor board officers. There were no supporting documents to support the expenditure for the said officers.

“The committee recommends that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) takes action to recover Sh96.6 million from the above officers and the same be apportioned according to the vouchers authorised by each of the officers during their tenure in office,” read the report.

The board also spent Sh43.3 million as a payment for the supply of goods and services but failed to provide the supporting documents to support this expenditure. This include a payment of Sh8 million made to the ministry of trade without any supporting documents.

The Chege-led committee also said in the report that an extra payment of Sh77.7 million for the procurement of goods and services was approved by an unauthorized officer.

This is contrary to Public Finance Management Act 2012 that authorizes a county executive member to carry out the approval unless they decide to designate to another officer through writing.

The board also spent a total of Sh6.1 million for 30 members of the Nairobi City County Sports Management Committee to the AFCON 2019 IN Egypt. A number of those who travelled were not members of the fund.

“The committee observes that a number of employees who traveled for the match were not employees of the fund. We therefore recommend that the public office holders during this time be held responsible for the loss,” read the report.