Lang’ata race a pitched battle between Ruto and Raila men

Lang'ata candidates

Prospective candidates in Lang’ata parliamentary seat (from left) comedian-cum-radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, area MP Nixon Korir and NMS Director of Health Services Ouma Oluga.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

What you need to know:

  • ODM is keen to recapture seat it lost to Jubilee man, Nixon Korir who is a Ruto ally.
  • ODM believes it lost because its partners in Nasa refused to agree to joint nominations.

Lang’ata, the constituency Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga represented for 21 years, is set to be a tough battleground as the former premier’s party seeks to snatch the seat from Jubilee’s Nixon Korir.

