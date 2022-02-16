Lang’ata race a pitched battle between Ruto and Raila men

Lang’ata, the constituency Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga represented for 21 years, is set to be a tough battleground as the former premier’s party seeks to snatch the seat from Jubilee’s Nixon Korir.

Mr Odinga was first elected to the seat in 1992. He was re-elected in 1997, 2002, and 2007.

He ran for President in 2013 when the 2010 Constitution barred him from contesting for a constituency seat.

Mr Korir, Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and a member of his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, is battling to retain the seat he snatched from Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Mr Korir, who won the seat in 2017 with 41,086 votes, beating ODM’s Oscar Omoke, who got 39,593 votes, has denied claims that Lang’ata is ODM territory. He says he will be elected based on his track record.

“I won the seat in the last election and received support from both sides of the political divide because Lang’ata is cosmopolitan,” Mr Korir told the Nation.

But the changing political dynamics with the enactment of the Political Parties Amendment Bill are expected to play a bigger role as DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement seek to capture the seat.

Although both coalitions have not decided how to divide the different elective seats in Nairobi, Mr Omoke, who was 1,493 votes shy of winning the seat in 2017, says ODM is very keen to recapture it under Azimio.

Strong candidate

ODM believes it lost the seat because of its partners in the National Super Alliance (Nasa), who refused to agree to joint nominations, leading to divided votes and allowing Jubilee a through-pass.

In 2017, the different parties under Nasa all fielded candidates, something that analysts say gave Mr Korir an advantage.

Ms Judith Achieng of Wiper got 5,292 votes, ODM had 39,593 votes while ANC and Ford Kenya had 1,274 and 349 votes respectively.

“This time, ODM will use different methods to get a strong candidate,” Mr Omoke said, adding that, if the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Kalonzo Musyoka leads joins Azimio, it would complicate matters.

“Kalonzo and his Wiper party are likely to demand some constituencies within Nairobi. ODM will have to weigh carefully and give up some of the constituencies to the other Azimio coalition partners,” Mr Omoke said.

ODM will also have to decide on a strong candidate to fly the party’s flag.

Some of those who have expressed interest in running on the ODM ticket are Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director of Health Services Ouma Oluga, radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Syongoh Kahiga and Vivian Taa.

Jalang’o, when contacted by the Nation, expressed confidence of clinching the ticket. He rubbished claims he is an outsider in the constituency.

Party politics

“Those spreading the lies that I come from upcountry are misguided because they don’t know people in Lang’ata. I first settled in Lang’ata when I came to Nairobi in 2005. So why would someone say I’m an outsider?” he posed.

According to Mr Douglas Kithyaka, who has lived in Lang’ata for the past 46 years, the winner of the election will depend on the person who has a connection with the residents and their issues.

“Lang’ata residents don’t necessarily focus on party politics. They want a leader who can take care of the affairs of the people,” Mr Kithyaka said.

“Nairobi politics has always been a battle between Raila and Uhuru. Now that they’re working together, DP Ruto and his team will have to work extremely hard to get seats,” political analyst Herman Manyora said.

“Mt Kenya region political stand also usually spills over to Nairobi and their voting pattern will influence the outcome of Nairobi.”

Mr Manyora also warned Mr Korir to be ready for a tough battle with ODM.

“Korir won in 2017 because he had some appeal as a young energetic person,” Mr Manyora said.