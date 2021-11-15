Lang’ata man in court over rape of cleaning lady in his house

Samuel Ndiukani

Samuel Ndiukani at the Kibera law courts.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

A man who allegedly raped a desperate casual labourer at knifepoint after luring her into his house in Langata, Nairobi, was arraigned before Kibera law courts.

