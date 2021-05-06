Kura to 'upgrade 400km roads in city slums by end of 2022'

Road construction in Kibera slums in the past.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has said it will complete the upgrading of 408 kilometres of roads in informal settlements in Nairobi by November next year.

