Kura to 'upgrade 400km roads in city slums by end of 2022'

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has said it will complete the upgrading of 408 kilometres of roads in informal settlements in Nairobi by November next year.

The Sh5.8 billion project, which involves re-carpeting and upgrading of the roads to cabro and asphalt (bitumen) standard, was launched in November last year but contractors commenced the works this January.

The project also involves the installation of additional road furniture including walkways and cycling lanes where adequate space is available.

Already, a total of 57.2 kilometres of access roads have been constructed across the more than 12 informal settlements.

According to data by Kura, 5.3km has been done in Mukuru slums, another 18.6km in Dagoretti, 10.8km in Kawangware, 2.1km in Kangemi, 1.7km in Kibera and 1.2km in Korogocho slums.

Another 23.5km has been upgraded in Dandora, Utawala, Mihang’o and Ruai areas, 10.9km in Kasarani, 17.8km in Githurai, 7.7km in Roysambu and 1.5km in Mathare.

Kura Director General Silas Kinoti said the project is progressing according to plan despite the Covid-19 pandemic and rains.

He billed the project as a game-changer in the slums, which have suffered from poor road network making accessibility of critical services and other essentials a challenge. He said the roads will open up the slums and connect them with other parts of Nairobi.

The lack of accessibility in the areas has presented difficulties during emergency and disaster responses including fire outbreaks, among others.

Progressing according to plan

“The project is progressing according to plan with the completion date being November 2022. Challenges have been minimal despite Covid-19 and rains,” said Mr Kinoti.

“Through this project, the government is bringing back dignity, sanity to the slums. If you have been in the slums you will know how setting up access roads is almost impossible due to lack of space.”

According to the overall plan, a total of 70 kilometres will be upgraded in Mukuru slums, Githurai 57.48km, Roysambu 50.76km, another 42km in Mwiki, 41km in Kangemi and 40km in Dandora, Utawala, Mihang’o and Ruai.

Dagoretti will take up 30km, Kawangware 22.6km, Kibera 22.8km, Mathare 18.2km and Korogocho 13.6km.

Areas like Kibra, Mathare and Mukuru kwa Njenga slums have already been marked as Special Planning Areas by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

One of the many objectives of the declaration was to develop ways that would promote the safety and health of the residents.

This is in addition to the improvement of water and sanitation, roads and drainage and electrification, with some of the projects already ongoing in the areas.