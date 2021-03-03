Kura targets 20 Umoja estate buildings for demolition

Private developers have been given 30 days to demolish 20 permanent buildings and structures in Umoja estate as a roads agency begins the Sh902.7 million project.

In a letter, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) Director for Legal Services, Mr Peter Bosire, said although the project had started, sections of the Mutindwa-Kifaru road have been encroached on.

“Works on the aforesaid project have begun and the contractor is now clearing the site and has -- at other sectors -- commenced the earthworks in readiness for the main carriageway, side drains and walkways construction,” he said.

Private developers have been given 30 days to demolish 20 buildings in Umoja estate as a roads agency begins the Sh902.7 million project. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“The plots…are in the middle of the Mutindwa-Kifaru route, which is one of the project roads. You are expected to have surrendered the encroached portions of the Mutindwa-Kifaru road reserve as at the close of business on the thirty-first day from the date of this notice.”

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Kura chief corporate communications officer, Mr John Cheboi, said that the buildings, which will be brought down have already been marked and tenants told to leave.

Most of the buildings have no title deeds.

In a letter, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) Director for Legal Services, Mr Peter Bosire, said although the project had started, sections of the Mutindwa-Kifaru road have been encroached on. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“We asked the owners to provide proof of purchase or their title deeds, but no one had any. These buildings cannot even be found on the maps from the Survey of Kenya. They do not exist,” he said.

He added that the owners of the buildings have encroached on half of the road reserve.

“The road reserve is 18 metres but what is left is nine metres, which is not enough for a decent road,” he said.

Most of the buildings have no title deeds. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

He urged the owners to adhere to the notice and vacate peacefully for the government to complete the roads and avoid unnecessary delays.

“To avoid any delay and inconveniences to the ongoing project, the plot owners are required to have surrendered the encroached portions of the road reserve of Mutindwa- Kifaru road as of March 29, 2021,” he added.

Mr Cheboi also noted that failure to act as directed will result in forcible removal of the plot owners and structures demolished at the encroachers' costs.

“Further, note such acts in defiance of his notice shall additionally attract the institution of a criminal prosecution against yourselves as per the Section 49 (6) of the Kenya Road Act, 2007,” Mr Bosire added in his letter.

Last month, Kura announced that it was to renovate eight kilometres of roads in Nairobi’s Umoja-Innercore area to improve access. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The letter was copied to the Umoja 2 MCA, Embakasi West MP, deputy county commissioner, Embakasi Sub County, contractor and officer commanding police station in Umoja 2.

Last month, Kura announced that it was to renovate eight kilometres of roads in Nairobi’s Umoja-Innercore area to improve access.

The project, which will be undertaken at a cost of Sh902 million, will touch on eight roads and is set to be completed in November 2022.

The project scope includes upgrading into bitumen standards of a seven-metre-wide two-lane carriageway, inclusion of two-metre footpaths, bus bays, drainage, road marking, and street lighting.

The project scope includes upgrading into bitumen standards of a seven-metre-wide two-lane carriageway, inclusion of two-metre footpaths, bus bays, drainage, road marking, and street lighting. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group