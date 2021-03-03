Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Kura targets 20 Umoja estate buildings for demolition

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Private developers have been given 30 days to demolish 20 permanent buildings and structures in Umoja estate as a roads agency begins the Sh902.7 million project.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Sh380m footbridges to fall as Expressway takes shape

  2. Meru to unveil post-Covid recovery strategy for small businesses

  3. City Hall sets aside Sh246m for MCAs car grant

  4. PRIME Kura targets 20 Umoja estate buildings for demolition

  5. Former Ugenya MP's wife jailed for stealing public funds

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.