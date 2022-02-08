Breaking News: Civil servants eying political seats must resign by tomorrow: Court of Appeal

Korogocho ward by-election hangs in the balance

Nairobi County Assembly

A past session of Nairobi City County Assembly. Residents of Korogocho ward may not have representation in the county assembly until after the August 9 elections.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Residents of Korogocho ward, Nairobi, may have to live without representation in the county assembly until after the August 9 elections following the death of their MCA.

