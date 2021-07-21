KNH gives notice on unclaimed bodies

KNH

Kenyatta National Hospital.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenyans have one week to identify and collect 418 unclaimed bodies lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), failure to which they will be interred.

