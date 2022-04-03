Kilimani: Seven DJs arrested over noise pollution

Seven Deejays will be arraigned in court tomorrow for causing noise pollution by playing loud music in clubs within the Kilimani area of Nairobi.

Bernard Kipruto was arrested at Tamasha restaurant along Argwings Kodhek Road, Samuel Chamba at Gemini at Adlife, Yaya Centre; Dan Max at Cavalli along Ngong Road, Emmanuel Munezi at Ashaki along Kindaruma road, Felix Odhiambo at Casavera along Ngong road and Marvin Odhiambo at Jiweke Tavern along Kabarnet road.

Kilimani police boss Muturi Mbogo said the seven would be arraigned for violating environmental laws.

According to the Environmental Management and Coordination (Noise and excessive vibration pollution) Regulations (2009), any person in charge of a party or other social event which occurs on any private or public property shall ensure that the party or event does not produce noise in a loud, annoying or offensive manner such that noise from the party interferes with the comfort, repose, health or safety of the public within any building or outside of a building or recklessly creates the risk thereof at a distance of 30 meters or more from the source of such a sound.

In November last year, Westands road residents complained to the NEMA Director General over severe noise disturbance caused by 40-fourty bar.

Since the matter is yet to be addressed, one of the residents has been forced to sound-proof his own apartment as another claimed to have been suffering vertigo attacks due to the loud music.

“This issue has been going on since 2017 but has become far worse once the curfew restrictions were lifted. Of importance to note is that their music causes severe vibrations to the entire neighborhood all the way from 9pm into early mornings at 5am with windows and doors vibrating throughout,” the residents claim.

Four years ago, the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) raided Kiza Lounge, Space Lounge Bar and Grill, Tavern and B-Club in Nairobi and served them with notices of closure following complaints from the public over their then extreme loud music.