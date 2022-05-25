Kibera man to court: I picked the handcuffs from garbage site

A man found with a pair of handcuffs in Southlands slums in Langata, Nairobi county, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of government stores and claimed he picked them from a garbage site.

Possession of government stores is the offence of having items whose use is limited to members of disciplined services including police and military uniforms and handcuffs.

And John Ombima is accused of having the handcuffs, such property being reasonably suspected of having been stolen or unlawfully obtained on May 20.

Ombima pleaded guilty to the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts.

The court heard that police officers on patrol were informed by members of the public that they had spotted a person with handcuffs and they rushed to the area where they found Ombima.

He could not explain how he came into possession of the handcuffs since he is not a police officer and he was arrested and escorted to Langata police station.

Ombima told Mutua that he had picked the handcuffs from a garbage site and he intended to give them to police when he was arrested.

His explanation amounted to denying the charges and a plea of not guilty was entered for him.