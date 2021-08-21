Kibera court fines motorist Rodgers Ochomo Sh50,000 for killing pupil

A city motorist who knocked and killed a pupil at a zebra crossing near the Lang’ata Barracks gate in Nairobi on March 26, 2019 has been set free.

Rodgers Omondi Ochomo was set free after paying Sh70,000 in fine at the Kibera Law Courts on Friday.

Ochomo paid a Sh50,000 fine for killing the seven-year-old pupil and another Sh20,000 for causing grievous bodily harm to another one.

Ochomo had been charged with causing the death of the seven-year-old boy by dangerous driving. He also faced another charge of injuring the second victim.

Ochomo, who had been handed the penalties by Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua. In the first count, he had been handed a one-year jail term for causing the death of the pupil and six months jail term for injuring the other one.

The police officers who investigated the accident said that penalties were lenient and have promised to file an appeal. Ochomo was out on Sh100,000 cash bail during the trial.

On the day he killed the pupil, other motorists had stopped to allow school children to cross at the designated crossing zone while he did not.

A Kenya Wildlife Service driver Benson Mugambi signalled him to stop which he ignored and hit the two pupils.