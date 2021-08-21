Kibera court fines motorist Rodgers Ochomo Sh50,000 for killing pupil

Kibera Law Court

An outdoor courtroom at Kibera Law Courts. A city driver was fined Sh50,000 for knocking and killing a pupil on Lang'ata Road.


Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Ndunda

A city motorist who knocked and killed a pupil at a zebra crossing near the Lang’ata Barracks gate in Nairobi on March 26, 2019 has been set free.  

