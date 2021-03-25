KEPSA calls for extension of curfew hours, restriction of all social gatherings

Kimathi Street

A man crosses a deserted Kimathi Street in Nairobi on April 23, 2020 at the start of the overnight curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

What you need to know:

  • KEPSA calls for cessation of movement imposed in and out of the five most affected counties.
  • KEPSA also wants the government to restrict all social gatherings, including in homes, for the next three weeks.

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend curfew hours in the next three weeks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

