Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

How thugs are milking victims dry through mobile banking

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

On May 2, 2017, businessman Joseph Mburu was accosted by two men on his way home along Ndwaru Road in Kawangware, Nairobi, at around 3am. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tiriki locals defy virus rules as 3,000 teens set to get ‘cut’

  2. PRIME Couple’s property to be sold in extortion case gone awry

  3. Body of missing Kitengela man found buried in pit

  4. Performance appraisal costs county executive her job

  5. Colonial era firearms unearthed in Samburu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.