Kenha to close section of Lang’ata Road for 12 hours on Sunday

A section of Lang’ata Road between the U-turn to Lang’ata Hospital and Lang’ata Barracks Roundabout will be closed on Sunday for 12 hours.

The closure of the road, according to Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), is to pave way for the erection of Lang’ata Barracks footbridge.

“The installation of the footbridge is to enhance pedestrians' safety on the busy road,” said Kenha.

In a notice Kenha to the public, the roads agency said the closure will start at 5am up to 5pm and traffic disruptions will be experienced along the busy road.

The authority urged motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on-site.

Motorists heading towards the city centre have been advised to take Kungu Karumba Road then take Kitengela Road towards Langata Hospital back to Lang’ata Road.

Those heading towards Bomas and Karen are advised to take the U-turn towards Lang’ata Hospital through Kitengela Road then to Kungu Karumba Road and back to Langata Road at Barracks Roundabout.

Outbound lanes

Last week, the authority closed a section of the road between the U-turn just after the Carnivore entrance and Uhuru Gardens entrance to pave way for the erection of the Uhuru Gardens footbridge.

The road was closed on Saturday and Sunday at different intervals, both for inbound and outbound lanes, between the U-turn just after the Carnivore entrance and Uhuru Gardens entrance.

The installation of the footbridge is to ensure pedestrians safely cross the busy road.

Last month, Kenha closed a section of road between T-Mall and Madaraka roundabouts for 12 hours.