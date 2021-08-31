Kenha announces plan to reopen parts of Mombasa Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has announced the reopening of some parts of Mombasa Road to ease traffic in the capital.

The move comes days after road users on Mombasa Road spent hours stuck in traffic.

Through a public notice released on Monday, Kenha said it has established a multi-agency team to help control the traffic.

“This will include ensuring that construction sites have adequate and well-signposted lanes, rapid intervention in case of an accident and well-defined U-turns points,” Kenha said.

The JKIA-Mlolongo section will be reopened on September 10, 2021.

The Westlands-James Gichuru section will be reopened on September 30 while the Haile Selassie-UoN roundabout will be reopened on October 15, 2021.

The agency further noted that the elevated sections are about 71.6 per cent complete.

Construction of the Sh59 billion Nairobi Expressway started last year and has come at a cost for businesses and residents along Mombasa Road, with motorists enduring traffic snarl-ups.

On completion, the road will stretch 27km across Nairobi, and it is meant to ease traffic flows in and out of the centre of the city.