Kemsa distances itself from NMS, City Hall drug shortage

Kemsa

Kemsa has distanced itself from the ongoing shortage of essential drugs in health facilities in Nairobi, saying it is yet to receive any request for medical supplies.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has distanced itself from the ongoing shortage of essential drugs in health facilities in Nairobi, saying it is yet to receive any request for medical supplies from either City Hall or the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.