KDF imposter Emanuel Soita charged with Sh1.3m fraud

A teacher who allegedly conned a woman out of Sh1.3 million has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Emanuel Soita allegedly promised Ms Zebedy Amustsama a Kenya Defense Forces slot for her daughter.

Appearing before Kibera Law Courts, Mr Soita was accused of receiving Sh1,355,700 from Ms Amustsama on diverse dates between January 10 and March 5 promising the KDF job which he knew was false.

The court heard that the accused claimed to be a KDF officer of the rank of captain. He claimed that he was involved in the recruitment process.

The suspect, who is said to have received the facilitation fee via M-Pesa, later reportedly delivered a fake recruitment letter.

The accused denied the charges before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto.

He was released on a bond of Sh500,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.