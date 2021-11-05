KDF imposter Emanuel Soita charged with Sh1.3m fraud

Emmanuel SoitaEmmanuel Soita

Mr Emmanuel Soita at Kibera Law courts on November 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

A teacher who allegedly conned a woman out of Sh1.3 million has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

