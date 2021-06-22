KBC presenter Shiksha Arora says she was strangled in daytime robbery

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) presenter Shiksha Arora was on Monday evening mugged by unknown assailants while in traffic at Globe roundabout.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on phone, Ms Arora said the incident took place at around 5pm while she was headed to Serena Hotel for a re-launch event for KBC.

A man, she says, came and tapped one of her side mirrors and bent it backwards. She says she then rolled down her window to try and fix the mirror, which is when another man came and started banging loudly on the front passenger seat window.

“Clearly the guy banging at the passenger window was trying to distract me because this is when the third guy got the opportunity to slide his hand through my window and unlock my car. Giving him the opportunity to get into the backseat of my car,” said Ms Arora.

The mugger, now inside her car, demanded for her purse and mobile phone.

“At this time I was already panicking, and when the guy saw that I was unresponsive to his demands he started strangling me. I think that is the time when my mind started functioning and I started hooting,” explained Ms Arora.

The hooting drew the attention of members of the public resulting in the mugger fleeing for fear of being apprehended, she explains.

“These thugs work in teams in broad daylight during peak traffic. Don’t roll down your window no matter what when at globe roundabout. I got lucky, he didn’t manage to hurt me much despite strangling my neck and getting away with my purse. I am okay but traumatised,” she said, adding that one of the muggers looked back at her and even apologised for what he did.

Her story comes at a time when city residents have decried a recent spike in mugging incidents. However, Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi, when reached for comment by Nation.Africa, said no incidents have been reported recently.

“As far as I know no incidents have been reported yet, but I blame members of the public because most of the time you find that these crimes happen but after the ordeal victims just go home and never makes a police report. It is necessary for the public to make a police report so that we can be able to act,” said Mr Nthumbi.

The anti-mugging squad, he says which was formed recently to tame the vice, is still in operation.