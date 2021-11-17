Kananu nominates Paul Mutungi as Deputy Governor

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has nominated City Hall chief of staff Paul Mutunga Mutungi to the Deputy Governor position.

The nomination of the former councilor for Mbotela Ward comes just a day after she took oath of office as the third governor of Nairobi.

LIVE: Ann Kananu takes oath of office as Nairobi county Governor

The name of Mr Mutungi, who has been serving as Chief of Staff since January 6, 2021 after replacing Brian Mugo, has already been forwarded to the Nairobi County Assembly for vetting.

In a letter to Speaker Benson Mutura, Ms Kananu said the new development follows her vacation of the DG office to become the substantive governor.

“Consequently, a vacancy has arisen in the office of the deputy governor pursuant to section 32C (1) (d) of the county governments Act. In this regard, and pursuant to Section 32 D (1) (a) of the County Governments Act, I do hereby nominate Mr Paul Mutunga Mutungi to the position of deputy governor,” reads in part the letter dated November 16, 2021.

The City Hall boss said she took into account Mr Mutungi’s professional qualifications, leadership qualities, gender balance and competencies necessary for the deputy governor’s seat.

She urged the county assembly to expedite his vetting process for purposes of appointment.

Once a governor hands in the name of a nominee to the Speaker, it will then be tabled to the county assembly before the name of the nominee is committed to the select committee on appointments.

The 10-member committee, which is led by the Speaker as its chairperson and the majority leader as vice chair, will then be charged with vetting the nominee.

The clerk of the assembly, through a notice published in the local dailies, will then communicate the vetting date and time.

After vetting, the committee will then table a report in chambers for the House to either adopt or reject.