Kananu to chair first City Hall top staff meeting in months 

Deputy Governor Anne Kananu is set to chair her first executive committee meeting today, even as the county government starts taking public views on the state of service delivery in the capital.

The meeting will be the first in more than a year since former Governor Mike Sonko held the last one in 2019 before he was barred from accessing his City Hall office by the courts.

The meeting comes just over a week after assembly Speaker Benson Mutura handed over the reins to Ms Kananu, ending his short stint as acting governor.

“We have been told there will be a cabinet meeting... but the official invitation and the agenda will be provided later,” Mr Hitan Majevdia, the Health Services executive, told the Nation.

Teething problems

The county executive committee will then retreat to Mombasa tomorrow for a meeting with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), which held a similar meeting with the county assembly in the same town last week.

“We want to deliberate on how best to collaborate in service delivery, issues around the transferred functions and other teething problems,” Mr Majevdia said.

Today’s meeting will be attended by NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi, Speaker Mutura and Ms Kananu.

At the same time, Nairobi residents will, from today, have the chance to submit their views on the state of service delivery. This is after the executive and the assembly announced a two-day public participation exercise.

In a joint public notice by acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba and Mr Mutura, the exercise will be held in all 17 sub-counties.

Service delivery

“The public is hereby invited to submit memorandum or representations on the state of service delivery,” the notice read in part.

The views will form the basis for “improving, structuring and streamlining the coordination of service delivery and expanding the joint cooperation and coordination for effective and efficient service delivery with the national government”, the notice said.

Today’s public hearings will be in Westlands at Parklands Day Nursery, Dagoretti South (Waithaka Social Hall), Kibra (Joseph Kang’ethe Social Hall), Kasarani (Maji Mazuri Ground), Embakasi South (Mukuru Health Centre), Embakasi Central (Kayole 2 Social Hall), Embakasi West (Sub-county Administration Office, Umoja), Kamkunji (Eastleigh North Social Hall) and Starehe (Kariokor Social Hall).

Tomorrow’s views will be collected in Dagoretti North (Dagoretti Muslim Primary School), Lang’ata (Uhuru Gardens Primary School), Roysambu (Kahawa West Market, Ruaraka (Ruaraka Resource Centre and Korogocho CDF Hall), Embakasi North (Dandora 3 Social Hall), Embakasi East (Embakasi Social Hall), Makadara (Jericho Social Hall) and Mathare in Undugu Social Hall.

