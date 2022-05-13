Jubilee hears Bahati cries, issues him Mathare ticket

Jubilee Party has awarded Mathare nomination certificate to singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias Bahati at event presided over by SG Jeremiah Kioni.

On April 25, Bahati had cried foul saying he had been told by the party to step down as the Jubilee candidate for the Member of Parliament seat for Mathare.

Speaking during a press briefing, Bahati, who was in tears, said that the party, which is under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party, was not being fair in its decision.

He claimed that the party had decided to support the ODM candidate for Mathare Anthony Oluoch.

Respect my president

“This is a sign of hope. I respect my president and I respect honourable Raila Amolo Odinga but please give the youth of this country a chance. I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area, but for this one time give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted,” Bahati lamented.