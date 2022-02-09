Nairobi Senate aspirant urges Kalonzo to join Ruto team

Mr Milton Lucher

Mr Milton Lucheri, who is eyeing the Nairobi Senate seat. He has urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to team up with DP Ruto ahead of the August General Election.

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

An ally of Deputy President William Ruto has urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to team up with the UDA presidential candidate ahead of the August General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.