Nairobi Senate aspirant urges Kalonzo to join Ruto team

An ally of Deputy President William Ruto has urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to team up with the UDA presidential candidate ahead of the August General Election.

Mr Milton Lucheri, who is eyeing the Nairobi Senate seat in the coming elections, argues that the interests of both Mr Musyoka and Ukambani region will be best served within DP Ruto's ranks.

"There is space for Kalonzo in Ruto's camp compared to the other side (Azimio la Umoja) where he has been for the past ten years with nothing to show for it. Here we have a clear chance of victory," said Mr Lucheri.

Mr Musyoka, who served as the country's vice-president between 2007 and 2013, indicated on Tuesday that his One Kenya Alliance was keen to team up with ODM leader Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja coalition ahead of the August polls.

The Wiper leader, who was Mr Odinga's running mate in the 2013 and 2017 general elections, is certain to bring some political mileage to the team he will join as he wields considerable influence in Ukambani region.

Meanwhile, Mr Lucheri said if elected, he will push for the reduction of fuel prices through the introducing relevant bills in the Senate.

"There's much potential in this country but that doesn't translate to improved lives for Kenyans. We have a leadership gap. That's why I'm offering myself and promising to come up with policies that are in the interest of Kenyans. Why, for example, do we have oil exploration going on in Kenya and yet the refinery in Mombasa is not operational?" he posed.

Mr Lucheri said he is confident that party primaries within Dr Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will be free and fair.

He is a graduate with a degree in international relations.