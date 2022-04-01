Jilted man in court for assaulting ex-wife in her house

A jilted man who allegedly attacked his ex-wife in her house was charged with assaulting and causing her bodily injuries.

Jaylan Mwaniki was charged at the Kibera law courts with beating up and injuring Barbra Vugutsa at Mithonge village in Waithaka area, Nairobi on March 14.

The incident happened at around 5am when Vugutsa opened her door to find Mwaniki outside.

She retreated to the house but Mwaniki allegedly stormed in before she could lock herself inside.

A brief argument ensued before Mwaniki allegedly started raining blows on the complainant.

She took her phone to make a distress call but Mwaniki grabbed and smashed it.

She fled outside but the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and followed her while threatening to kill her.

Vugutsa reported the matter at Waithaka police station where she was advised to seek medication.

Mwaniki was later traced and arrested. He denied the charges and claimed they were fighting over children after the break-up.

He said he has been denied access to his children and sought lenient bail and bond terms to secure his liberty to work for his children.