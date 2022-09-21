Jealous intern stabs ex-girlfriend five times in lift after breakup

A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed five times by her boyfriend in a Nairobi building after the two fell out.

The intern, identified as Allan Musili, worked with the Kenya Copyright Board and attacked the woman in a lift at the NHIF Building.

He and his girlfriend, Alsheba Nduta, 24, were picked up from the elevator while bleeding and taken to hospital.

Ms Nduta had deep stab wounds in her back, while Mr Musili had injuries in his stomach and neck, a police report said.

Witnesses said Ms Nduta had arrived at the building on Tuesday afternoon to return a laptop to Ms Musili because they were no longer lovers.

Upset by her action, Mr Musili followed her to the lift, drew a knife and stabbed her in the back five times before turning the weapon on himself and stabbing his stomach and neck.

In a fight over a woman

The two were rushed to hospital and admitted in serious condition.

In another stabbing incident involving a love triangle, a 32-year-old man is nursing serious injuries after he was pushed from his first-floor house in Kaloleni, Nairobi, in a fight over a woman.

The victim told police he was in his house with his girlfriend when her former boyfriend walked in and started fighting with him.

He said the intruder tussled with him before pushing him off the house.

He landed on an iron sheet structure and suffered injuries.

The assailant escaped from the scene after exchanging words with his former girlfriend, who watched the drama in disbelief.