Jamia Mosque Imam eulogised as a dedicated Allah servant

Islamic scholar and Jamia Mosque Imam Sheikh Muhammad Swalihu who died on Tuesday has been eulogised as a dedicated leader who mentored Muslim youth and demystified unfounded notions of the Islamic religion.

Sheikh Swalihu, who has been ailing for long, passed away on Tuesday morning at his house in California Estate, Kamkunji Constituency in Nairobi County.

He was buried on Tuesday at the Kariokor Muslim at 4pm, according to Muslim traditions after funeral prayers at Jamia Mosque.

The religious scholar had served as Jamia Mosque Imam for the past 27 years after being appointed to lead the oldest Mosque in East and Central Africa in 1995. He died at the age of 73.

Supreme Council of Muslims Chairman Hassan Ole Naado said the death of the scholar was a blow to the Muslim 'ummah' (community) praising him for his immense contribution through Islamic teachings and dispute resolutions, which helped many.

"He was an accomplished scholar and whenever you engaged him, you learnt a lot of things not only on religion but on emerging issues. He advised the youths and settled conflicts on marriages and businesses. We pray Allah accepts him and forgive him his sins," said Mr Ole Naado.

Sheikh Swalihu also served as Assistant Registrar of Islamic Marriage.

Understanding of Islam

Jamia Mosque Secretary General Abdul Bari Hamid described him as an illustrious scholar whose contribution to promoting a better understanding of Islam will always be remembered.

“It is a great loss to the Ummah. He was among the most outstanding scholars of our time and his knowledge will for generations continue to benefit Muslims. May Allah grant him janatul firdaws,” he said.

Sheikh Muhammad Osman, the chairman of the Jamia Mosque Committee, praised Sheikh Swalihu as a charismatic scholar who went out of his way to promote the correct knowledge of Islam and who was instrumental in debunking deviant practices and misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.

“He dedicated his life to promoting Islamic knowledge and scholarship and was keen on ensuring that Muslims acquired the correct teachings of Islam based on the Qur’an and the Sunnah-the prophetic traditions," he added.

The late scholar will be remembered as a charming public speaker whose lessons and lectures in various mosques in Lamu, Mombasa and Nairobi drew hundreds of listeners.

He was also a regular feature on the airwaves where he expounded on various matters touching on the Islamic religion.

For over a decade, he presented Islamic religious programmes on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio which was closely followed by Muslims around the East African region.

He was also a presenter of Ukumbi Wa Fiqh, which mainly talks about Fiqh-related topics on the Jamia Mosque-owned Horizon TV station.