Jamhuri Estate tenants threaten to sue NMS over stalled road project

Tenants in Nairobi’s Jamhuri Estate II have threatened to take Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to court over a stalled road project.

They argue the entity led by Lt-Gen Mohamed Badi has failed to complete upgrades, exposing them to danger.

Amani Court Executive Committee chairman Solomon Munyua said their attempts to reach out to NMS Roads and Public Works Director Michael Ochieng, area MCA Abraham Njihia and the contractor had been ignored.

The contractor, he said, had also vanished from the site, leaving gaping potholes.

“We have been forced to seek your intervention in the above-mentioned matter after all our attempts to dialogue and get information from the above-mentioned persons have failed for the past two months,” Mr Munyua said in a December 22 letter to Mr Badi.

“The three have ignored all our telephone and WhatsApp calls, SMS and text messages.”

He added: “We don’t want to be taken for granted. These are issues that can get you or the three individuals slapped with a court injunction.”

Mr Munyua explained that the work began in June and was to end in November but it stalled a month later after the road was excavated, the drainage fixed and the road refilled with stones and ballast.

Meanwhile, he said, potholes had emerged, putting motorists at the risk of hitting pedestrians and other drivers, with one car accident witnessed and reported at the Kilimani Police Station.

Mr Munyua also said the delay in completing the project had disrupted the estate’s security arrangements as residents have had to remove all barriers or gates on the 500-metre road.

“We are sure we are not asking for too much two weeks after expiry of their deadline posted in public, dated November 24, 2021. We have no idea when work will resume, if at all. Nor the materials to be used, cabro or tarmac,” said committee vice-chairperson Stephen Nganga.

Organising secretary Odhiambo Orlale said NMS had ignored the constitutional requirement of public participation before any project is implemented.

“Please let us cooperate as we started and ensure this Amani Court road upgrading project is a success and all parties are happy,” he said.